Justin Bieber – “Anyone”

“Anyone,” is an ’80s- and ’90s-informed arena-ready pop track with a rhythmic pulse and a huge chorus, kind of a like a soft, fizzy, synthetic take on the sound of Joshua Tree-era U2. It is, of course, a love song, built around the refrain: “If it’s not you, it’s not anyone.” Bieber wrote the song with Watt, Jon Bellion, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, and Michael Pollack. Watt produced it with additional production by the Monsters & Strangerz and Bellion, plus piano by Charlie Puth.

Bieber is now three tracks into his post-Changes era, and each of them has been accompanied by a big-budget music video. “Holy” had Bieber cosplaying as a construction worker who gets laid off and becomes homeless, while “Lonely” starred Jacob Tremblay as a stand-in for young Bieber. The Biebs is back in character for “Anyone,” again helmed by “Holy” director Colin Tilley. This time he stars as a boxer with a Rocky-like storyline and a doting love interest. Watch the video below, where you can also find the NYE concert event.