Justin Bieber – “Anyone”
Justin Bieber was supposed to spend most of 2020 on tour, but coronavirus had other ideas. Instead, Bieber waited until New Year’s Eve to perform his first full concert since 2017, a livestreamed event that featured the debut of his new single.
“Anyone,” is an ’80s- and ’90s-informed arena-ready pop track with a rhythmic pulse and a huge chorus, kind of a like a soft, fizzy, synthetic take on the sound of Joshua Tree-era U2. It is, of course, a love song, built around the refrain: “If it’s not you, it’s not anyone.” Bieber wrote the song with Watt, Jon Bellion, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, and Michael Pollack. Watt produced it with additional production by the Monsters & Strangerz and Bellion, plus piano by Charlie Puth.
Bieber is now three tracks into his post-Changes era, and each of them has been accompanied by a big-budget music video. “Holy” had Bieber cosplaying as a construction worker who gets laid off and becomes homeless, while “Lonely” starred Jacob Tremblay as a stand-in for young Bieber. The Biebs is back in character for “Anyone,” again helmed by “Holy” director Colin Tilley. This time he stars as a boxer with a Rocky-like storyline and a doting love interest. Watch the video below, where you can also find the NYE concert event.