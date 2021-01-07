Tigers Jaw – “Hesitation”

Tigers Jaw are putting out their new album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, one of our most anticipated releases of the year, in a couple of months. They’ve already shared two songs off of the record, “Cat’s Cradle” and “Lemon Mouth.” And today, the Scranton post-hardcore band are hitting us with a third, “Hesitation,” which comes with a music video directed by Title Fight guitarist Shane Moran.

“‘Hesitation’ describes those sinking feelings of sensing that the person you love is beginning to drift away from you,” the band’s Ben Walsh explains. “It’s subtle at first, but these small details can slowly pull apart the fabric of a relationship. When you hear the hesitation before a response or see it before an action, your brain fills in the blanks and can sense that something is over before it’s actually over.”

“The video is a meditation on wonder and, in many ways, exists as an exercise in self-belief,” Moran adds. “Filmed entirely in a Pennsylvania backyard over the course of a few hot summer days, friends and family (safely) got together to aid in the construction of a previously unknown world—one shaped by the energy of the song itself. This video attempts to showcase the contrast between the physical and the ether, the concrete and the abstract, working as a side-by-side metric to help identify when something simply does not add up.”

I Won’t Care How You Remember Me is out 3/5 via Hopeless Records.