Tigers Jaw – “Lemon Mouth”

Tigers Jaw are releasing a new album, I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, at the beginning of next year. They announced it a couple months ago with “Cat’s Cradle” and today they’re back with another new song, “Lemon Mouth.”

“The lyrics for ‘Lemon Mouth’ are very personal and introspective. Sometimes self-reflection only happens for me when I’m thinking about characteristics that I want to change about myself,” the band’s Briana Collins said in a statement. “It can look like this sort of scanning of my own habits, things that are so consistent and familiar- but I can’t figure out the reason why I do them.” She continued:

‘Lemon Mouth’ is the only song on the record that Colin plays guitar on and the first song that we had ever worked on writing together, which I think is really special. In the early stages of writing for the record, I showed Colin an iPhone voice memo of an idea I had written on guitar for a verse, but the chorus wasn’t all the way there and I wanted to know if he had any ideas. He picked up the guitar and played what he was thinking could work and it immediately made the song feel more complete. He helped push ‘Lemon Mouth’ from just a rough demo idea to a real song.

Listen below.

I Won’t Care How You Remember Me is out 3/5 via Hopeless Records.