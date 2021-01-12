Midnight Sister – “Satellite”

New Music January 12, 2021 8:00 PM By Peter Helman

Midnight Sister – “Satellite”

New Music January 12, 2021 8:00 PM By Peter Helman

On Friday, we’re getting Painting the Roses, the second full-length album from Los Angeles duo Midnight Sister. Made up of costume and production designer Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, who recently scored the Pepe The Frog documentary Feels Good Man, Midnight Sister’s atmospheric psych-pop has an appropriately cinematic flair.

They’ve already shared “Doctor Says” and “Foxes” from the record, and today they’re sharing the slinky new track “Satellite.” According to Giraffe, “‘Satellite’ explores delusion and the way memory is influenced by perception. The video, shot through a funhouse mirror, finds clarity by embracing distortion.” Listen below.

Painting The Roses is out 1/15 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “When I Think Of You”

    5 days ago

    Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

    4 days ago

    Lana Del Rey Reveals Chemtrails Over The Country Club Artwork & Tracklist

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest