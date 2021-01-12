Midnight Sister – “Satellite”

On Friday, we’re getting Painting the Roses, the second full-length album from Los Angeles duo Midnight Sister. Made up of costume and production designer Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, who recently scored the Pepe The Frog documentary Feels Good Man, Midnight Sister’s atmospheric psych-pop has an appropriately cinematic flair.

They’ve already shared “Doctor Says” and “Foxes” from the record, and today they’re sharing the slinky new track “Satellite.” According to Giraffe, “‘Satellite’ explores delusion and the way memory is influenced by perception. The video, shot through a funhouse mirror, finds clarity by embracing distortion.” Listen below.

Painting The Roses is out 1/15 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.