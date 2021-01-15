The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

"Can we get some more sub so he can feel it?" We can! We did! "End Of The Road" thumps with a rare forceful swagger, and not just because they turned the bass up. Noga Erez has spent the past few years establishing herself as a cataclysmic force within left-of-center pop music, a performer with an artful touch and abundant crossover appeal. She can sing; she can rap; her music is both inventive and legitimately fun. Here, she stares down her mortality without flinching, set against a minimal yet noisy beat that proves to be an excellent canvas for cutting loose.



"I don't know what really happens at the end of the road!" Erez declares repeatedly, with increasing dismissiveness, as if completely unbothered by that big looming question mark. She's a dynamo throughout, toggling from jazzy schoolyard singsong to that brash half-spoken chorus to rapid-fire bars like these: "Did it knowing there’s a D’animal pack in the back of the fridge/ I go pack it up might triple attack/ And battery-acid my stacks in the cab/ Menagerie cracked and my doggies run packs I just tell ’em to back it up, back it up, back it up." When Erez proclaims, "I think I'm up for the challenge," who could dispute her? —Chris