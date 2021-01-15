In a few weeks, Foo Fighters will release their long-delayed new album Medicine For Midnight. Earlier this week, they shared the sincere big-gesture single “Waiting On A War.” Last night, the Foos were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they played both “Waiting On A War” and the thumping recent single “No Son Of Mine” for the show’s cameras.

The Foos’ performances were about as slick as quarantine-era late-night musical performances get. The Foos played on some sort of cavernous, artfully-lit soundstage — seemingly the same one they used when they were on Colbert in November — and they had stage lights and backup singers to help them look and sound huge. Without an audience, they still acted like they were playing to a stadium-size crowd, which can’t be as easy thing to pull off.

In other Foos news, the band will virtually return to Dave Grohl’s Washigton, DC hometown next week. The New York Times reports that Foo Fighters have joined the lineup of Joe Biden’s virtual inaugural concert, which already had big names like Fall Out Boy and Lady Gaga on board. Along with Bruce Springsteen and John Legend, the Foos will round out the show’s musical lineup.

Check out those Kimmel performances below.

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5 on Roswell/RCA.