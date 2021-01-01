Foo Fighters – “No Son Of Mine”

For a while now, Dave Grohl has been talking up Foo Fighters’ tenth album. It’s been done a for a while, and back in May he was comparing it to Bowie’s Let’s Dance, saying the Foos had set out to make an album that was fun, uptempo, and had a bit of groove to it. That album, Medicine At Midnight, got an official announcement in November, when the band debuted “Shame Shame” on SNL.

“Shame Shame” suggested Foo Fighters were also stretching out and messing with their sound a bit. It was a slinky track that slid between a few different ideas and forms across its runtime. Perhaps Medicine At Midnight will indeed turn out to be a bit more of an experimental Foos record, but for now they’re back in more of a traditional lane. Today the band has kicked off the new year with “No Son Of Mine,” the next single from the album. Sidestepping the subtle adventurousness of “Shame Shame,” this finds the band back in a version of their roaring rock sweet spot.

“No Son Of Mine,” however, does not reach for the stratospheric moments of Foo Fighters’ big anthems. It’s a loose, ragged rocker that feels like the band is just kicking an idea out in a bar late at night. If you were lured in by the promise of a fun, uptempo Foos album, perhaps this’ll do the trick. Check it out below.

Along with the new track, Grohl also shared a little note about the album and bidding farewell to 2020.