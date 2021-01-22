For a band whose sound was built on the idea of being so quiet you’re almost invisible, Low was remarkably prolific in their first decade — it’s almost as if they made up for in quantity what they purposely lacked in volume. Things We Lost In The Fire, which turns 20 years old today, was their fifth full-length in just seven years, and that’s not even counting three album-length EPs that also came out between 1994 and 2001: Transmission, Songs For A Dead Pilot, and their beloved Christmas collection.

With all of those deliciously slow records to choose from — not to mention a further seven studio albums, various side projects, and assorted other releases since — it’s almost easier to digest Low in terms of eras, which are even sort of neatly divided. On their first three albums, all for the major-backed indie label Vernon Yard (long deceased, but known at the time as the US home of the Verve), the Duluth trio defined and refined their early mission, which was to play as slowly and quietly as possible. So 1994’s I Could Live In Hope, 1995’s Long Division, and 1996’s The Curtain Hits The Cast share that vibe, a series of slow builds that never even threaten much release. Each one is beautiful, though for the most part difficult for the non-fan to distinguish from the others. They’re all marked by a sort of distanced sadness and lots of reverb: Singers Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk were as restrained as you might expect a married couple from Duluth, Minnesota to be — there was plenty happening below that forlorn surface, clearly, but they weren’t about to shove it in your face.

And while it’d be inaccurate to say that a flip was switched when Low moved over to the Chicago indie label Kranky for albums four through six, something noticeable clearly happened. Starting with 1999’s Secret Name, everything got a lot more dry, sonically speaking — no surprise given that Steve Albini recorded both that album and Things We Lost In The Fire. But just as important as that expanding sonic palette was an emotional widening. These three records — the band’s strongest stretch of albums in a remarkably strong catalog — brought more joy and release, but also more menace. The sadness on those first records was often pretty and hopeful, but for this stretch Low got darker and lighter, sometimes all at once.