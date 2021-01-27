Arlo Parks – “Hope”

London singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has already won herself some high-profile fans like Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Florence Welch, and Clairo, who featured on her recent single “Green Eyes.” And she’ll likely win a whole lot more with the release of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams on Friday. We’ve posted”a few early tracks” already,” and today Parks is sharing one final single before the big day: “Hope.”

“The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low,” Parks explains in a statement. “I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better.” The track comes with a video from filmmaker Molly Burdett. “This video to me is a warm, vibrant exploration of friendship and introversion,” Parks says. “I think there’s something so powerful about the saturated, filmic textures, the human portraits and depictions of euphoria.”

Watch and listen below.

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out 1/29 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.