Miss Grit – “Blonde”

New Music January 27, 2021 3:43 PM By Ryan Leas

Miss Grit – “Blonde”

New Music January 27, 2021 3:43 PM By Ryan Leas

Over the past couple months, Margaret Sohn has been rolling out her new EP as Miss Grit, Impostor. We’ve heard a couple songs from it already, including “Dark Side Of The Party” and the EP’s title track. (The latter ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, Sohn’s back with another.

Sohn’s latest is called “Blonde.” While prior Impostor singles might mix airier qualities with big distorted or melted guitars, “Blonde” sits in a dreamier space for most of its runtime, before it finally boils over then collapses into a droning, ghostly outro.

“‘Blonde’ is the song my angsty, adolescent self would have written,” Sohn said. “She was willing to adapt to her surroundings though her surroundings were unwilling to adapt to her.” Check it out below.

Impostor is out 2/5. Pre-save it here.

Ryan Leas Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gregory Abbott’s “Shake You Down”

    17 hours ago

    Kaputt Turns 10

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Portrayal Of Guilt We Are Always Alone

    2 days ago

    Ashnikko Is A Lot

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest