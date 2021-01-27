Miss Grit – “Blonde”

Over the past couple months, Margaret Sohn has been rolling out her new EP as Miss Grit, Impostor. We’ve heard a couple songs from it already, including “Dark Side Of The Party” and the EP’s title track. (The latter ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, Sohn’s back with another.

Sohn’s latest is called “Blonde.” While prior Impostor singles might mix airier qualities with big distorted or melted guitars, “Blonde” sits in a dreamier space for most of its runtime, before it finally boils over then collapses into a droning, ghostly outro.

“‘Blonde’ is the song my angsty, adolescent self would have written,” Sohn said. “She was willing to adapt to her surroundings though her surroundings were unwilling to adapt to her.” Check it out below.

Impostor is out 2/5. Pre-save it here.