Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”

News January 28, 2021 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

A big part of Miley Cyrus’ rebrand as a nouveau classic rocker has been her covers of throwback alt-rock hits like the Cranberries’ “Zombie” and Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass.” In her homebound Tiny Desk Concert today for NPR, she continues that trajectory with a take on Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.”

Cyrus is by no means the first artist to cover “Fade Into You.” Within the past decade, both J Mascis and Au Revoir Simone put their spin on the song, and then in 2020 it became some kind of standard, with covers by Perfume Genius, Bully, and Muzz.

For her version of the track, Cyrus cuts loose, belting it to the imaginary rafters as if it’s a power ballad rather than a soothing shoegaze serenade. It’s not really working for me, but maybe it will work for you? Find out below; the performance begins with “Fade Into You” and continues on to Plastic Hearts closer “Golden G String” and the Dua Lipa collab “Prisoner.”

