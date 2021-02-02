The Weather Station – “Parking Lot”

Over the last several months, Tamara Lindeman has been rolling out her newest album as the Weather Station, Ignorance. So far we’ve heard several tracks from it, including “Robber,” “Tried To Tell You,” and “Atlantic.” And those singles have suggested Ignorance is going to be a hell of an album: Each track ranked amongst our favorites in their respective weeks. Now, with Ignorance arriving this Friday, she’s shared one more.

Lindeman’s latest is called “Parking Lot.” “‘Parking Lot’ is my strange gentle disco song about a humble encounter with a bird and being tired and being in love, and being heartbroken in ways I didn’t quite yet understand​,” she said in a statement. “​I don’t fully know how everything connects in this song other than it obviously does. I wanted to make the recording very passionate and beautiful while also being very muscular while also being very gentle, and so I did.​”

Out of the Ignorance tracks released thus far, “Parking Lot” fits into a world similar to that of “Tried To Tell You,” the slick but elusive sophisti-pop strain Lindeman’s crafted for herself. It comes with a video directed by Lindeman with Adam Crosby. Check it out below.

Ignorance is out 2/5 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.