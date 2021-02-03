Miss Grit – “Grow Up To”

Miss Grit – “Grow Up To”

Over the last couple months, Margaret Sohn has been rolling out her new EP as Miss Grit, Impostor. It’s the follow-up to her 2019 EP Talk Talk, and we’ve heard a couple songs from it so far, including “Dark Side Of The Party,” the title track, and “Blonde.” Now, with the EP’s release coming up this Friday, Sohn’s back with one more preview.

Miss Grit’s latest is called “Grow Up To.” It might the more straight-ahead rocker of the bunch, but in the context of Miss Grit that still means that “Grow Up To” is built on gnarled rhythm and big mutated guitar riffs. “Grow up to, grow up to, grow up to is my ongoing obsession with what’s next,” Sohn said of the track. “The lack of content with the present leads to the chaos and collapse of this song.”

Check it out below.

Impostor is out 2/5. Pre-save it here.

Ryan Leas Administrator

