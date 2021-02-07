Watch Black Country, New Road Cover MGMT’s “Time To Pretend”

Black Country, New Road released their debut album, For The First Time, last week — it’s our reigning Album Of The Week — and they also recently got together to record a cover of MGMT’s nostalgic hit “Time To Pretend.”

Their take on it is dense and chaotic and weirdly beautiful, much like their previous covers of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” (they did the latter with fellow UK weirdos Black Midi).

Check out their version of “Time To Pretend” below.