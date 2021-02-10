Another Michael – “Row”

Another Michael are releasing their debut album, New Music And Big Pop, next week. They’ve already shared both of the title tracks from it and “I Know You’re Wrong” and today they’re back with one final single.

“Row” sounds big and muscular and sweeping as the band gets sucked into the majestic immensity of nature and time after a big fight. “And you forget about your choices from your worst days/ And you want to know the reason why they could not stay/ Do you want to row the difference?” Michael Doherty asks in the chorus. “Well ha, will you look back when you’re seventy-five?”

“‘Row’ is a song that I built around a rhythm guitar line that to me, resembles the feeling of rowing a boat,” Doherty wrote in a statement. “I wanted to create a song that allowed our acoustic and electric elements to ring out as one texture, and to showcase the range of musical styles that we’ve touched on since the start of this project.”

New Music And Big Pop is out 2/19 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.