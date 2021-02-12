The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify.

The Pandemic Valentine’s Day edition of 5 Best features some ruminative folk-rock, some interior house music and warped R&B head dazes, and a 19-minute track of scorched earth and far-seeing visions, and a song that asks “Aren’t you tired of being alone?” So, who knows, do with that what you will. The five best songs of the week are below.