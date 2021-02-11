Dua Lipa – “We’re Good”

New Music February 11, 2021 6:31 PM By James Rettig

Dua Lipa released her sophomore album Future Nostalgia a little under a year ago. Since then, she’s been on a promotional tear for it, putting out a remix album, performing on Saturday Night Live, and a whole lot else.

This week, she’s releasing a deluxe edition of the album called Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition). It includes some of the stray songs she’s put out over the last few months, including collaborations with Miley Cyrus and Angèle, and some new songs, one of which (“That Kind Of Woman”) appeared in remixed form on Club Future Nostalgia. The whole album — which also features new tracks “If It Ain’t Me” and “Not My Problem” is out now. “We’re Good,” another one of the new tracks, is getting the official single push — a music video for it will be out at midnight EST.

For now, you can listen to “We’re Good” and the whole Moonlight Edition below.

Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition) is out 2/12.

