Watch Dua Lipa Perform “Don’t Start Now” & “Levitating” On Saturday Night Live

Dua Lipa had quite the eventful 2020 with the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia — one of the best albums of the year — and she wrapped it all up by being the musical guest on the last Saturday Night Live episode of the year.

She performed two Future Nostalgia tracks on the show — “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating” — accompanied by a crew of dancers and some fun outfits. She also appeared in a World War II musical sketch as one of the performers in a USO tour, opposite host Kristen Wiig and cast member Bowen Yang. Check all that out below.

In other music-adjacent bits, Smokey Robinson (as played by Chris Redd) popped by Weekend Update to wish us a happy Chanooka and there was a rap about opening Christmas presents:

Wiig’s opening monologue also took the form of a cover of “My Favorite Things,” 2020-style, with the help of Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon:

