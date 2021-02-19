The Month In Jazz – February 2021

I’ve been listening to a lot of Julius Hemphill’s music lately. Born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1938, the 6’4” saxophonist and bandleader was a founding member of the Black Artists’ Group in St. Louis, Missouri. His first album as a leader, 1972’s Dogon A.D., is one of the most stark and striking out-jazz records ever. It was recorded with trumpeter Baikida Carroll, cellist Abdul Wadud, and drummer Phillip Wilson, but the cover art depicted six musicians far away, silhouetted against the sky in a way that was both mysterious and somehow threatening, as though they were daring you to try and get closer.

The title piece, which kicks off the album, is as startling as that cover photo. Wilson sets up a martial beat, with Wadud scraping out a relentless ostinato that’s not quite a groove, almost like country blues crossed with modern classical, and Hemphill and Carroll cry out like lost men shouting past each other in the dark. It’s the kind of piece that never lets go of you once you’ve heard it; Vijay Iyer created a piano trio version of it for his 2009 album Historicity that’s very different, but powerful in its own way.

Hemphill’s creative ambition was vast; in addition to stripped-down records like Dogon A.D. and 1978’s Raw Materials And Residuals (with Wadud and Art Ensemble Of Chicago drummer Famoudou Don Moye), he recorded a big band album in 1988 and founded the World Saxophone Quartet in 1976 with David Murray and two of his fellow BAG members, Oliver Lake and Hamiet Bluiett. The WSQ’s music combined Ellingtonian swing with free funk and fierce blowouts, maintaining a powerful energy and forward movement even without rhythmic or chordal instruments. After leaving that group, he founded a similar, rhythmless sextet for 1991’s Fat Man And The Hard Blues. That group made a second album, Five Chord Stud, in 1994, but by then Hemphill was suffering from heart disease and diabetes, and couldn’t play, so he conducted the music. He died in 1995.

At the end of last month, New World Records issued a seven-CD box of previously unreleased Hemphill music, The Boyé Multi-National Crusade For Harmony. It includes live performances by a variety of ensembles, as well as an hour-long set of duos with Wadud. The third disc, which features his group the Janus Company (himself, Carroll on trumpet, and Alex Cline – brother of Nels – on percussion), includes an alternate recording of “Dogon A.D.” on which the cellist joins the group (stream it above). Another disc showcases his compositional and arranging skills rather than his playing; it includes “Parchment,” a piece written for and performed by his longtime partner, pianist Ursula Oppens, and three arrangements of Charles Mingus compositions for string quartet. Still another disc focuses on his collaborations with poets; two multipart works, “Unfiltered Dreams” and “Soweto 1976,” find Hemphill accompanying poets K. Curtis Lyle and Malinké Elliott, respectively.

Both Lyle and Elliott, like many of Hemphill’s lifelong collaborators, were members of BAG. The organization was just one of several collectives that sprung up in the late 1960s as part of the Black Arts movement. Some lasted longer than others: Chicago’s AACM remains active to this day. BAG only survived for a few years, but what made it unique was the members’ desire to combine multiple art forms and disciplines into an overall vision of empowerment and creative encouragement. BAG had poets, painters, filmmakers, playwrights, actors, and dancers as well as musicians, and productions involved as many of these people as possible. Hemphill, Lake, Bluiett, and others provided music for plays and for dancers, and the group’s work had a social element as well. They played at protests and held community meetings in their headquarters, which was located in the heart of St. Louis’ north side.

I’m currently reading a 2004 book on the organization, Benjamin Looker’s “Point From Which Creation Begins”: The Black Artists’ Group Of St. Louis, which is very interesting and educational for anyone looking to make art their life. In addition to descriptions of the records and films they made, and the stage and street-theater productions they put on, it delves into how BAG managed to squeeze money out of the local government to fund their work, and explores how they struggled, not always successfully, to be populist and relevant to their community while still pushing their work as far forward as possible. There’s also a documentary making the rounds of film festivals that features present-day interviews with many of the surviving members, as well as archival footage. If it becomes widely available, you should absolutely seek it out.

A lot of jazz musicians, and Black avant-garde artists in every medium, have struggled with getting their ideas to audiences within their own communities. That’s something writer Anthony Reed discusses in his book SoundWorks: Race, Sound, And Poetry In Production, which I also read this month. It’s primarily an analysis of several collaborations between jazz musicians and poets; at least, that’s what gives it its framework. He explores Archie Shepp’s use of poetry on tracks like “Malcolm, Malcolm—Semper Malcolm” and “Blasé,” the latter featuring vocalist Jeanne Lee, and links it to his radical political positions of the 1960s. He examines Cecil Taylor’s poetry, which was an important part of his live performances (and was published in small journals) but only appeared on a few of his albums. He talks about an album I’d never heard of, but am now eager to hear, on which poet Langston Hughes reads his work with Charles Mingus’s band backing him. He opens the book discussing Moor Mother’s work with the Art Ensemble Of Chicago, and later looks at Matana Roberts’ Coin Coin albums. But running through the whole book is an analysis of what Reed calls “the vernacular avant-garde,” meaning art that’s meant to reach what Shepp used to refer to as “the people,” in an explicitly Marxist sense. Shepp, and Amiri Baraka as well, wanted very much to address and be heard by the Black community, particularly in the 1960s, but found themselves performing primarily for white audiences. I interviewed Shepp in 2014, and he told me that he had an epiphany at one point:

My mother died rather early, when she was 50, but I remember one of my last conversations with her, where she asked me, “Well, son, are you still playing those songs that don’t have any tunes?” And I thought about that. Later, just after her funeral, I spoke with a friend of hers, and she looked at me with this sort of quizzical look and asked, “When are you going to record something that I can understand?”

Not long after that, Shepp shifted gears somewhat, embracing the blues and jazz standards much more strongly than before, while still retaining his politics; basically, he tried to bring people into the fold by using songs they knew as a kind of Trojan horse. For example, in SoundWorks, Reed discusses a Shepp recording of “The Girl From Ipanema” as a vehicle of potential subversion.

There’s an irony to Reed’s book, though. Just as many of the artists he discusses intended their work to speak to people in the neighborhoods they came from, but wound up reaching white listeners in downtown clubs or at European festivals, SoundWorks is published by a university press, and many sections are written in dense academic jargon that will be immediately comprehensible to tenure committees and graduate students in the humanities, but may leave the lay reader grumbling. Still, if you can make your way through sentences like “Such agonistic play deorchestrates the grammatical and tropological operations that constitute it as such, as self-identical iteration of a tradition,” there’s a lot of fascinating information and analysis to be absorbed here. I recommend reading SoundWorks with a corresponding Spotify playlist; actually hearing the records as he discusses them makes his interpretation even more vital, and may make you think differently about what you’re hearing.

