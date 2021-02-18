King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Pleura”

The endlessly prolific Australian psych-rock cowboys King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard lost a band member last year, but they haven’t let that slow them down. Late last year, the band released an album called K.G. Since then, they’ve dropped the loose tracks “If Not Now, Then When?” and “O.N.E.” As it turns out, those are the first two songs on another new Lizard Wizard album, and that album will arrive next week.

On Thursday, King Gizzard and associates will hit us with the companion-piece album L.W. This will be the band’s 17th studio LP, which is ridiculous. At this point, King Gizzard have a style — blazing, riff-happy psychedelia that sometimes veers off into expectedly unexpected directions — and they play the hell out of it. Today, along with the album announcement, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have also shared a video for their new song “Pleura.”

The song itself is a big-riff rocker with a strange, off-kilter time signature and a few long pauses and synthy interludes. It rules. The video, from director John Angus Stewart, is also pretty cool. Stewart has filmed the members of the band playing “Pleura” life in split-screen. By itself, it’s not terribly interesting. But Stewart and King Gizzard recorded and played this video today, and here you are watching it this morning. (It’s been today in Australia for longer than it has elsewhere, but that’s still some enviable turnaround time. Check out “Pleura” and the L.W. tracklist below, via Giglist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If Not Now, Then When?”

02 “O.N.E.”

03 “Pleura”

04 “Supreme Ascendancy”

05 “Static Electricity”

06 “East West Link”

07 “Ataraxia”

08 “See Me”

09 K.G.L.W.”

L.W. is out 2/25 on ATO.