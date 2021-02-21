Grandaddy – “That Ring”

New Music February 21, 2021 10:25 AM By James Rettig

Grandaddy have shared a “very temporary” new track called “That Ring” for a limited time only. The group’s Jason Lytle was touched by a song ranking of Lytle songs conducted via a Twitter account over the past few weeks and decided to share a new track that has been in the works.

“I have this Grandaddy song I’ve been working on with the intent of releasing it in March,” Lytle wrote in a statement. “For reasons I won’t go into I’ve decided not to release it now. BUT!!!! As a ‘thank you’ to all the participants in this ‘list thing,’ I’m going to post the song tonite 8PM Los Angeles Time and leave it up for an unspecified amount of time. (No more than 24 hrs) then remove… indefinitely.”

He continued: “My manager is going to be pissed, the song is only 85% done (currently mixing the drums) I just decided to do this an hour ago… and hope it’s not a dumb idea… but screw it! It’s all I can think of to say thanks.”

So, at least for now, check out “The Ring” below. After that’s gone, check out our recent countdown of the 10 best Grandaddy songs.

Last year, Grandaddy reissued The Sophtware Slump for its 20th anniversary.

