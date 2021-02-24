Prosecutors Drop DWI, Reckless Driving Charges Against Bruce Springsteen

A couple of weeks ago, some upsetting news came out: New Jersey police had arrested Bruce Springsteen for driving while intoxicated back in November. In response, Jeep pulled Springsteen’s Super Bowl ad from its YouTube channel Later that night, though, more news came out: Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02 — one quarter the legal limit in New Jersey — when he was arrested. An unnamed source told the New York Post that Springsteen, out on his motorcycle, had stopped to take pictures with some fans, and he’d accepted a shot of tequila from one of them in full view of police. Police pulled Springsteen over immediately afterward, and they later claimed that Springsteen had been “glassy-eyed, swaying, and reeked of booze.” In any case, the good name of the Boss has now been cleared. Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Springsteen.

The New York Post reports that Springsteen pleaded guilty today to a single count of drinking in a closed area, a misdemeanor. In a virtual hearing today, Springsteen said, “I had two small shots of tequila.” Judge Anthony Mautone gave Springsteen a $540 fine.

Prosecutors dropped charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. In the virtual hearing, Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker said that Springsteen’s blood alcohol content was “actually low enough that the defendant would be considered presumptively not impaired under New Jersey law.” Baker also said that Springsteen had refused a preliminary breathalyzer test but that the test is not required by law. After his arrest, Springsteen did take a breathalyzer test at the station.

So: A big waste of everyone’s time! Springsteen is now free to make podcasts with Barack Obama in peace.