Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have crossed paths many times, from early campaign trail appearances pre-presidency to vacationing together post-presidency. And, of course, Bruce has become an elder statesman of a particular breed: A beloved musician and interpreter of American identity, turned to in times slightly hopeful (as when he played “Land Of Hope And Dreams” on the day Trump was no longer president) and slightly disappointing (the now-infamous Jeep ad about meeting in the middle). So perhaps it makes sense that Springsteen and Obama have now teamed up for a Spotify podcast called Renegades: Born In The USA.

The series was recorded at Springsteen’s home studio between July and December of last year. “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common,” Obama says in voiceover in a trailer accompanying the podcast’s debut. “He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. I’m… not as cool.” He adds later: “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys, looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning, truth, and community with the larger story of America. Over the course of a few days, all just a few miles from where he grew up, we talked. What we discovered in these conversations is that we still share a fundamental belief in the American ideal. Not as an act of nostalgia, but as a compass.”

Much of the podcast reportedly does not delve into political events specifically, but instead approaches American ideals and experiences from each of their personal perspectives. The first two episodes of Renegades are available today, with six more rolling out in the coming weeks. You can listen on Spotify and watch the trailer below.