Justin Bieber has announced a new album called Justice that will be out next month. Justice, the follow-up to last year’s Changes, will include Bieber’s three most recent singles, “Holy” (with Chance the Rapper), “Lonely” (with benny blanco), and “Anyone.”

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity,” Bieber wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the new album. “In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.”

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone,” Bieber continued. “Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united,” he concluded. “This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice is out 3/19 via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. Pre-order it here.