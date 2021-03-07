Watch Foo Fighters Cover Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing”

News March 7, 2021 4:49 PM By James Rettig

Foo Fighters performed as part of the Rock-N-Relief livestream that has been going on this weekend — the same one where Rilo Kiley mostly reunited — and they covered Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.” This is the second time Foo Fighters have covered a Gibb brothers tune this year after covering the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” last month.

The band released a new album, Medicine At Midnight, earlier this year.

Watch their take on “Shadow Dancing” at the 5hr44m15s mark below.

