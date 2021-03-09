The Natvral – “Sun Blisters”

As explained in promo materials for the album, “Sun Blisters” is about the freedom that comes with embracing your fate as a fuckup, and how that counterbalances with the emotional consequences of living in the margins. “In the end maybe I was wrong/ Laughing where only tears belong,” Berman sings. “But love to you’s just a pretty song/ And I’m a sour note.” It surges along with the energy of a Blonde On Blonde classic — not to raise your expectations too high, but think of something like “One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later).” It’s strengthening the case that Berman can write great songs in just about any historical rock milieu you throw at him.

Listen below.

Tethers is out 4/2 on Kanine.