Stream God’s Hate’s Ridiculously Hard New Self-Titled Album

March 12, 2021 By Tom Breihan

March 12, 2021

God’s Hate are a hardcore band whose singer is a pro wrestler, and they sound like a hardcore band whose singer is a pro wrestler. Frontman Brody King, who was in God’s Hate before he got his wrestling career going, is a gigantic human being with a big beard and a whole lot of tattoos. He’s fast and agile and graceful, but whenever he hits anyone, it looks like he’s caving in ribcages. You can’t exactly hear any of this in the music that he makes with God’s Hate. But then again, you sort of can.

These days, King wrestles for Ring Of Honor, and he’s one of that company’s biggest stars. As a result, he hasn’t has much time to devote to God’s Hate, and it’s been five years since the band released their debut album Mass Murder. Today, though, God’s Hate have come back with their new self-titled album, and it is an absolute fucking destroyer.

God’s Hate’s style is roaring, thundering metallic hardcore. Colin Young, the band’s co-founder, also plays in Twitching Tongues, and God’s Hate have amped up that band’s bottom-heavy riff-stomp approach. God’s Hate recorded the LP with Colin’s brother Taylor, who’s also produced great recent records for bands like Regional Justice Center and Drain, and Taylor also plays lead guitar on this one. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Be Harder” and “God’s Hate,” and the whole album crunches just as hard as those ones. This might be my favorite hardcore album of 2020 thus far. Stream it below.

God’s Hate is out now on Closed Casket Activities.

