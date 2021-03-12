Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

My relationship with The Joshua Tree started when I was gifted a copy by Dad, not out of love, but because he got a free copy but does not actually like U2, his tastes tends towards smooth jazz and Joe Satriani. Even at the tender age of 12, I was familiar with the hits from classic rock radio, but the entirety of the album still blew me away and quickly became one of my favorite albums. U2 was not close to cool even in 2003 (I have never seen a U2 shirt in the wild), the year that the White Stripes and the Strokes were making me realize modern music had just as much to offer as classic rock and Pink Floyd, but even as a budding hipster obsessed with cultural cachet this album barely left my 5 CD stereo, along with other 2003 greats like Yoshimi and Hail to the Thief. In particular, the emotion and poetic imagery of “Running to Stand Still”, my favorite U2 song, quickly dispelled the notion Bono was merely bombast and bluster, signifying nothing. Bono might have disappeared up his own ass, but I reckon any of us would develop messianic tendencies if we wrote a song as good as “Where the Streets Have No Name”, which clearly should have hit #1 too.

“ I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is not my favorite or probably even in my top 10 U2 songs, but the lyrical themes about the search for spiritual contentment epitomize Bono’s ability to make universal themes feel personal and relatable to all of us, regardless of where we stand in life. I too have not found what I am looking for even at the precipice of 30, and I’m afraid I never will, but hearing Bono wail about experiencing the same existential exploration for meaning and purpose makes me realize I am not alone feeling lost and rudderless, we all have the same struggle finding something or someone to sooth our soul. It is amazing to me that a band like U2 could hit number #1 twice in the late 80s near the peak of hair metal and 80s sparkly synth rock, Edge’s resonant reverby guitar tone being like nothing else on Pop radio. I admit I was not alive then, so maybe I’m missing similar sounds and scenes that were bubbling underneath top 40, but to me it speaks of the power and excellence of the band, breaking through the barrier of Pop music with anthems that cannot be denied no matter how atypical they were at the time. I might not have the same connection with U2 and the Joshua Tree as some of y’all that were alive in 1987, but I feel a deep affection for this album, which is why I am writing 500 words about it instead of working on my thesis; it has touched me so profoundly. I hope I am not alone among millennials with my love of U2, even if they are boomer dinosaurs that haven’t put out a good album since “How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb”. Hopefully U2 are rediscovered by the youngsters on Tik Tok because it would be a pity for young music aficionados to skip out on life changing classics just because of their embarrassing Apple album.

One last note: I visited Joshua Tree National Park a few years ago and ended up meeting the love of my life. We made love while camping next to a landscape very similar to the one on the album cover. At that moment, I had found what I was looking for. While that feeling was ephemeral, as feelings often are, U2 was the soundtrack for that transcendent night, visiting a place I had dreamed about since I fell in love with this album, with someone I loved deeply. Short story long: This album fucks.