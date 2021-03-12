Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I am boycotting Music’s Biggest Night™ until Papa Roach get their vinyl.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|d-brad
|Score:31 | Mar 5th
|
Did you all see this? Ethered.
|#9
|Guy K
|Score:31 | Mar 5th
|
As stunning a production as “With or Without You” was in bringing U2 to an undeniable critical mass, I sort of consider “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” the moment that the band really reached everybody.
|#8
|Naqiy
|Score:31 | Mar 5th
|
My relationship with The Joshua Tree started when I was gifted a copy by Dad, not out of love, but because he got a free copy but does not actually like U2, his tastes tends towards smooth jazz and Joe Satriani. Even at the tender age of 12, I was familiar with the hits from classic rock radio, but the entirety of the album still blew me away and quickly became one of my favorite albums. U2 was not close to cool even in 2003 (I have never seen a U2 shirt in the wild), the year that the White Stripes and the Strokes were making me realize modern music had just as much to offer as classic rock and Pink Floyd, but even as a budding hipster obsessed with cultural cachet this album barely left my 5 CD stereo, along with other 2003 greats like Yoshimi and Hail to the Thief. In particular, the emotion and poetic imagery of “Running to Stand Still”, my favorite U2 song, quickly dispelled the notion Bono was merely bombast and bluster, signifying nothing. Bono might have disappeared up his own ass, but I reckon any of us would develop messianic tendencies if we wrote a song as good as “Where the Streets Have No Name”, which clearly should have hit #1 too.
|#7
|rollerboogie
|Score:32 | Mar 5th
|
My younger self did not resonate with today’s #1 when it was everywhere in 1987, as at the time, I was all about having the answers. As I have grown older, I can easily say that I identify with the general premise of this song more than just about any song we will ever talk about here. Coming to terms with the unquenchable restlessness inside has pretty much been my life’s journey. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is not a song on any of my regular playlists and doesn’t hit me in my musical sweet spot, but it does speak to the deepest part of me, maybe like a hymn, one that I can sing along with honestly and take heart in knowing that I do not sing alone.
|#6
|Mr. Plow
|Score:33 | Mar 10th
|
Of all the remakes of 1987, this was one of them.
|#5
|juneyards
|Score:34 | Mar 7th
|
For context, this guy’s dad is an investment banker worth about 700 million. And since I’ve been critical of Taylor Swift in the past for her aw shucks shtick while having a dad working for merrill lynch, it’s only fair that I say that Winston “Country” Marshall is a colossal prick
|#4
|mt58
|Score:35 | Mar 5th
|
“And then, there was that time that I worked with that guy who always wore a paper bag over his head, with a deathgrip on a well-worn copy of The Complete Poems of Emily Dickinson…
Fun times. Speaking of which, I hope that this weekend, you all have fun times, too. Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other, and…
… good on you all.
|#3
|SrCarto
|Score:36 | Mar 10th
|
Los Lobos’ “La Bamba” was HUGE in San Antonio, my abode at the time. Probably not too surprising! (But then, it must’ve been pretty huge everywhere, having been #1 for three weeks.)
However, my favorite memory of this song involves California. While “La Bamba” was atop the Hot 100, I flew to Southern California to spend a week with my dad, only the second time I’d spent any time with him since 1969. It’s a saga, involving my parents’ divorce and my dad’s addictions. By the 80s, he’d overcome his addictions. I’d seen him for the first time in 14 years in 1983, and was amped to again spend time with him that summer of 1987. It was great. We spent a thoroughly enjoyable several days together, and reconnected in a way that I hadn’t even hoped for. Oh, and I recall hearing “La Bamba” more than any other song that week in lovely Oceanside, CA, his abode at the time.
I’ll always have a soft spot for “La Bamba”. Every time I hear it, it reminds me of that summer, and especially that excellent week my dad and I got to spend together.
|#2
|HartfordTheWhale
|Score:39 | Mar 10th
|
First they came for Dr. Suess, and I stayed silent. And then they came for a Mumford and Son bro, and yet I remained silent. And then they came for me because I said a bunch of racist shit and stormed the capitol, and there was no one left to uncancel me.
|#1
|Olivia
|Score:39 | Mar 7th
|
Still more annoyed by their music.
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|bzen
|Score:24 | Mar 7th
|
Oh man, the guy from TRAPT seems to be hitting the comments section up like crazy.
