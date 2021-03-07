Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

News March 7, 2021 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

News March 7, 2021 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Mumford & Sons have previously gotten into hot water for being spotted with pop-psychologist Jordan Peterson, who is big with the men’s rights activist crowd. And now the band’s banjo player Winston Marshall is at it again.

Yesterday, Marshall posted a tweet congratulating right-wing troll and disinformation superspreader Andy Ngo on his new book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy, which is about exactly what it sounds like. (“Read this book,” insists Tucker Carlson on the cover.) “Finally had the time to read your important book,” Marshall wrote in his tweet. “You’re a brave man.”

Twitter is naturally up in arms. Here’s a reply from Sleaford Mods:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bob Seger’s “Shakedown”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    12 hours ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest