Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

Mumford & Sons have previously gotten into hot water for being spotted with pop-psychologist Jordan Peterson, who is big with the men’s rights activist crowd. And now the band’s banjo player Winston Marshall is at it again.

Yesterday, Marshall posted a tweet congratulating right-wing troll and disinformation superspreader Andy Ngo on his new book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy, which is about exactly what it sounds like. (“Read this book,” insists Tucker Carlson on the cover.) “Finally had the time to read your important book,” Marshall wrote in his tweet. “You’re a brave man.”

Twitter is naturally up in arms. Here’s a reply from Sleaford Mods: