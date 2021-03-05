Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

For those of you interested in the musical anatomy of Bob Seger’s “Shakedown,” here are some thoughts: The song is almost entirely based on the pentatonic (5-note) scale. The pentatonic scale contains the following scale degrees: 1, 2, 3, 5, 6. (If you were to add the 4 and 7, which are missing from the pentatonic scale, you’d have a standard major “ionian” scale.) “Shakedown” is ostensibly in the key of “E” — so that means the song is drawing from the notes E, F#, G#, B, C#. What’s cool about the pentatonic scale is that it’s the one musical scale you can find all over the world. It’s as common as 4/4 time. Over centuries of history, cultures across the globe independently came up with this scale — from the horn of Africa, to islands in the South Pacific, to Scottish music, to Andean music. A lot of Indian (South Asian) ragas are based on the pentatonic scale. Chinese music (and bad parodies of Chinese music) are based on this same 5-note scale. You can also hear it in Native American music from First Nations across this continent. Importantly, the pentatonic scale also forms the basis for American blues… with one modification: the famous “blue note.” The blues scale adds a “flat 3” (when referencing the major pentatonic scale) or a “flat 5” (when referencing the minor pentatonic scale). In the song “Shakedown,” the blue note is a G natural — and it’s the note Bob Seger continually returns to when singing the melody, which is what gives the song its edge. In essence, Bob Seger’s “Shakedown” is built entirely on the E blues scale (or C# minor blues scale, if you want to view it that way), with occasional forays into E mixolydian mode — with a flat 7 added, which you can hear in the opening riff and the recurring brass and wind (trumpet, trombone, saxophone) lines. The G natural (“flat 5” in C# minor pentatonic) is what makes the song sound decidedly American, and what makes it sound like rock-n-roll. In the verses, Bob Seger is singing a melody that sounds very much based in E-minor blues, but when the chorus kicks in, the chordal movement (E-minor, G-Major, A-Major) reorients the listener to hear it in E dorian — which is still a “minor” mode. [Great examples of dorian mode include “Oye Como Va” by Santana, “So What” by Miles Davis, “Eleanor Rigby” by the Beatles, and countless others.] But then whenever the horn licks enter, and you hear the G#, you know we’re back in E mixolydian (a “major”-sounding mode). I think it’s this bouncing back and forth between E-minor blues / E dorian, E-Major blues / E mixolydian that defines the song, and it’s this tonal ambiguity that establishes its essential character. Does anyone find this interesting? Other ideas?