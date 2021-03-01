Over the weekend, the phrase “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT” was a trending topic on Twitter. We here are proponents of respecting Taylor Swift (of the “motherfucking craft” variety), but this trending topic was in relation to a joke made on the recently-released Netflix show Ginny & Georgia. It goes: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift” — a reference to Swift’s “long list of ex-lovers,” as she herself sings on “Blank Space.”

Swift addressed the controversy on Twitter today with a message: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

She also directly called out Netflix, which is the exclusive home of her Miss Americana documentary that was released last year: “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”