Billie Eilish Wins Second Straight Record Of The Year Grammy, Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserved It

Last year, Billie Eilish swept the Grammys, becoming only the second artist ever to win all four major awards. This year, Eilish won the Record Of The Year award for the second straight time.

Eilish won the award for “Everything I Wanted,” the song that she performed earlier in the evening. Eilish beat out a field that included DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion. Eilish is only the third artist, after Roberta Flack and U2, to win Record Of The Year in consecutive years.

In accepting the award, Eilish used most of her speech to talk about how Megan Thee Stallion really deserved it: “Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to pick me.'” They picked her.

Earlier in the evening Eilish won Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die,” the theme to the long-postponed 25th James Bond film, which is yet to be released.