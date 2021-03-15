Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Songs At #1, #2, & #3 Simultaneously

“What’s Next” swings in at #1, becoming Drake’s sixth #1 hit as a lead artist and eighth overall (counting his appearances on Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” and “Work”) as well as the 49th song in the chart’s history to debut on top. The Lil Baby collab “Wants And Needs” enters at #2, immediately becoming Lil Baby’s highest-charting hit. And the Rick Ross linkup “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” starts out at #3, also the top career chart position for Ross. (He previously peaked at #7 with his prior Drake duet “Money In The Grave.”) Drake joins the Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only artists to occupy the top three spots on the chart all at once.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s new band Silk Sonic nab a #4 debut for their opening volley “Leave The Door Open.” It’s not only .Paak’s first top 10 single, it’s only his second trip to the Hot 100 at all following an appearance on Eminem’s #89-peaking “Lock It Up.” Perhaps it will climb a bit next week after last night’s Grammys performance. Crazy to think that one would have been a #1 debut as well if not for Drake’s historic week. This is the first time the top four spots on the Hot 100 have all been debuts.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” which had been at #1 for eight weeks since debuting atop the chart in January, falls to #5.