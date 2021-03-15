Preview Lana Del Rey’s New Song And Video “White Dress”

New Music March 15, 2021 8:02 PM By Ryan Leas

It wasn’t too long after Lana Del Rey released the acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell! before she was already talking about a new album. Last May, she revealed its title would be Chemtrails Over The Country Club. A lot of the time since has more so revolved around LDR stirring up controversies — including over the album’s cover — but she’s also released some music from the album, including its title track and “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”

Recently, LDR has also been teasing the forthcoming “White Dress” video. After sharing some footage a couple weeks ago, today she returned with a snippet of the video and song, which features her singing quietly over piano while roller-skating down a desert highway. (This video is presumably the one where she broke her arm several months ago.) In her caption for the post, LDR mentioned it’d be her last update as the album “rapidly approaches” and in a separate post yesterday her manager confirmed the video is coming (along with the album) this week.

So, we’ll get to hear the entirety of “White Dress” — and Chemtrails overall — pretty soon! Until then, watch the preview below.

