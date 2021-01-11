Lana Del Rey – “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

Yesterday, Lana Del Rey revealed the artwork and tracklist for her new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She also put out a preemptive statement (via an Instagram comment) addressing the diversity of said album art, which included the phrase: “In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers.” The statement has been met with some raised eyebrows online, but the rollout for Chemtrails Over The Country Club continues on.

Back in October, Del Rey shared the album’s lead single “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” It was the first song she shared from the album after postponing its planned September release.

Today, she’s sharing the album’s second single and title track. She’s also announced that Chemtrails Over The Country Club will be out 3/19. In a lengthy interview with BBC Radio 1 — during which she talked about the Trump insurrection and her album cover controversy — she mentioned that Jack Antonoff produced much of the album, minus “Yosemite,” which was produced with Rick Nowels.

Watch a music video for the album’s title track, directed by BRTHR, below.

In a different kind of statement, prior to the release of the “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” music video, Del Rey explained why she is wearing a cast in it:

When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater. I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert.Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts

Chemtrails Over The Country Club is out 3/19. Pre-order is here. Among the merch available is a cotton face mask.