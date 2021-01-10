Lana Del Rey’s next album Chemtrails Over The Country club has been forthcoming for a while now. It was originally supposed to be released in September but was postponed. In October, she shared a new song from it called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”

The title track is expected to come out tomorrow and, in advance of that, Del Rey has shared the album’s artwork and tracklist over on her Instagram account. That’s the artwork above. “There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there’s always beautiful music too … introducing my new

album chemtrails over the country club,” Del Rey wrote in an Instagram post.

Here’s the tracklist:

01 “White Dress”

02 “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

03 “Tulsa Jesus Freak”

04 “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”

05 “Wild At Heart”

06 “Dark But Just A Game”

07 “Not All Who Wander Are Lost”

08 “Yosemite”

09 “Breaking Up Slowly”

10 “Dance Till We Die”

11 “For Free”

And in an Instagram comment on the album art, Del Rey posted this:

I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that

but thank you.

My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana.

these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.

There’s still no release date for Chemtrails Over The Country Club.