About two years ago, the Buffalo rap hardass Benny The Butcher, one third of the core Griselda Records trio, released his EP The Plugs I Met. On that record, Benny rapped alongside veterans like Pusha T, Black Thought, and Jadakiss, and he still stood out. That EP established Benny as a true heavyweight, and it remains my single favorite piece of music that’s come out of the Griselda crew. Since that EP, Benny’s star has risen, and he’s been busy. Just in the past six months, Benny has released the Hit-Boy-produced album Burden Of Proof, starred in the Griselda film Conflicted, and survived a shooting. And now he’s finally dropped the Plugs I Met sequel.

Benny’s new The Plugs I Met 2 is being marketed as an EP, but it’s nine songs and 28 minutes long, which really probably qualifies it for album status. Benny once again teamed up with one producer for the entirety of the record. On this one, that producer is Harry Fraud, the New York beatmaker known for his work with rappers like French Montana and Curren$y. Harry Fraud’s hazy, sample-heavy, boom-bap-adjacent production style meshes nicely with Benny’s seasoned, straightforward hardness.

We’ve already posted the early track “Thanksgiving,” and the EP also has collaborations with people like 2 Chainz, French Montana, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and the late French affiliate Chinx. Below, stream the new EP and watch Benny’s video for the 2 Chainz collab “Plug Talk.”

The Plugs I Met 2 is out now on Black Soprano Family.