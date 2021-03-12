Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud – “Thanksgiving”

New Music March 12, 2021 12:02 AM By James Rettig

Back the 2019, Benny The Butcher released an EP called The Plugs I Met, one of the best EPs of that year. The Buffalo rapper has done a lot since then during Griselda’s dominant 2020, including releasing a whole new album called Burden Of Proof. And he’s releasing a sequel to The Plugs I Met, fittingly called The Plugs I Met 2, next week.

He recorded it at the same time as Burden Of Proof, but all with producer Harry Fraud in New York as opposed to Hit-Boy in California. The EP features guest spots from 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, French Montana, and more. Today, Benny is sharing “Thanksgiving” from it — listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “When Tony Met Sosa”
02 “Overall” (Feat. Chinx)
03 “Plug Talk” (Feat. 2 Chainz)
04 “Live By It”
05 “Talkin Back” (Feat. Fat Joe)
06 “No Instructions”
07 “Longevity” (Feat. French Montana & Jim Jones)
08 “Survivors Remorse” (Feat. Rick Hyde)
09 “Thanksgiving”

The Plugs I Met 2 is out 3/19.

