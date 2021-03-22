Meet Me @ The Altar – “Hit Like A Girl”

Florida continues to be a hotspot for loud, aggressive music — that’s where Meet Me @ The Altar guitarist Téa Campbell is from, and where bandmates Edith Johnson (vocals) and Ada Juarez (drums) would meet her to practice. On the strength of some of the most promising, exciting pop-punk in recent memory, the three have managed to sign to major label Fueled By Ramen before even having a debut.

That continues today with the release of a new unforgettable anthem, “Hit Like A Girl” — not to be confused with the New Jersey band of the same name. The song’s playful riffs and theatrical vocals are reminiscent of earlier All Time Low or Tonight Alive, with a heavier sound and much more optimistic, lighthearted lyrics (pop-punk, but make it healthy). Listen below.