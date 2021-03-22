Meet Me @ The Altar – “Hit Like A Girl”

Lindsey Byrnes

New Music March 22, 2021 1:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Meet Me @ The Altar – “Hit Like A Girl”

Lindsey Byrnes

New Music March 22, 2021 1:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Florida continues to be a hotspot for loud, aggressive music — that’s where Meet Me @ The Altar guitarist Téa Campbell is from, and where bandmates Edith Johnson (vocals) and Ada Juarez (drums) would meet her to practice. On the strength of some of the most promising, exciting pop-punk in recent memory, the three have managed to sign to major label Fueled By Ramen before even having a debut.

That continues today with the release of a new unforgettable anthem, “Hit Like A Girl” — not to be confused with the New Jersey band of the same name. The song’s playful riffs and theatrical vocals are reminiscent of earlier All Time Low or Tonight Alive, with a heavier sound and much more optimistic, lighthearted lyrics (pop-punk, but make it healthy). Listen below.

Danielle Chelosky Author

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Lost In Emotion”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    15 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    13 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Chemtrails Over The Country Club

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest