koleżanka – “Vegan Sushi”
koleżanka, the project of former Triathlon member Kristina Moore, has newly signed to Bar/None Records. She’s back with her first material of this year — a charming new single titled “Vegan Sushi.” Moore’s vocals are spellbinding over a dream-pop concoction made with the help of percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Ark Calkins, and as the song continues it becomes more and more entrancing. The lyrics are simple and pensive: “Have we wasted all our time?/ Here we go again.”
Moore stated about the track:
A friend of mine made a joke recently about being “so excited” to return to normal social life so we can all hang out with a bunch of fake New York scenesters who are trying to gain social clout by showing face and making friends. I wrote this about going to bars, shows, or other social events and falling into “industry” discussions, usually tinged with resentment, of who’s making it and who’s not, who deserves it and who doesn’t, etc. And there was always this game of whether or not someone would take interest in talking to you based on who you know or or what band you’re in that I found exhausting. But you spend so much time in it you wonder if you do the same thing after a while.
Listen to “Vegan Sushi” below.