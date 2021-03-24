koleżanka – “Vegan Sushi”

Alexx Duvall

New Music March 24, 2021 4:23 PM By Danielle Chelosky

koleżanka – “Vegan Sushi”

Alexx Duvall

New Music March 24, 2021 4:23 PM By Danielle Chelosky

koleżanka, the project of former Triathlon member Kristina Moore, has newly signed to Bar/None Records. She’s back with her first material of this year — a charming new single titled “Vegan Sushi.” Moore’s vocals are spellbinding over a dream-pop concoction made with the help of percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Ark Calkins, and as the song continues it becomes more and more entrancing. The lyrics are simple and pensive: “Have we wasted all our time?/ Here we go again.”

Moore stated about the track:

A friend of mine made a joke recently about being “so excited” to return to normal social life so we can all hang out with a bunch of fake New York scenesters who are trying to gain social clout by showing face and making friends. I wrote this about going to bars, shows, or other social events and falling into “industry” discussions, usually tinged with resentment, of who’s making it and who’s not, who deserves it and who doesn’t, etc. And there was always this game of whether or not someone would take interest in talking to you based on who you know or or what band you’re in that I found exhausting. But you spend so much time in it you wonder if you do the same thing after a while.

Listen to “Vegan Sushi” below.

Danielle Chelosky Author

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    12 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    7 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: serpentwithfeet DEACON

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest