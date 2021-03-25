Ric Wilson – “Woo Woo Woo” & “Everybody Red In The Face”

The versatile, athletic Chicago rapper Ric Wilson seems to be on a mission to push his voice in as many different directions as possible. Last year, for instance, Wilson teamed up with the producer and jazz artist Terrace Martin for the collaborative EP They Call Me Disco. Last month, he guested on “Maybe Chocolate Chips,” a new song from the explosive Japanese punk band CHAI. And on a couple of new songs, Wilson continues to play around with form and genre.

Wilson’s new tracks “Woo Woo Woo” and “Everybody Red In The Face” follow up the recent single “Trunk Music,” and they explore different moods. “Woo Woo Woo” is a short song, less than two minutes long, and it’s got Wilson breezily riding a skittering house track. “Everybody Red In The Face” is even shorter, barely a minute long. Over a drumless track built from a wordless vocal loop, Wilson raps about looking for peace in a racist and hostile world.

In a press release, Wilson describes “Woo Woo Woo” thus: “This song is just about me wanting to talk my shit sometimes and thinking less about how everyone receives and more about me expressing myself freely. Because sometimes you have to smile at yourself and frown at the world to keep from your own madness.” Below, check out the “Woo Woo Woo” video, in which Wilson and friends dance in a Chicago loft, and listen to both tracks.

“Woo Woo Woo” b/w “Everybody Red In The Face” is out now on Free Disco/EMPIRE.