Moontype – “Stuck On You”

Chicago trio Moontype have released a breezy new single, “Stuck On You,” from their forthcoming debut Bodies Of Water. It’s a smooth two-and-a-half minute indie rock journey that dips in and out of a folksy landscape. The opening lines are a warm welcome into a comfortable state of longing: “Try not to think of kissing/ ‘Cause I think of kissing you.” They cite Adrianne Lenker and Gillian Welch as influences, and both are evident in the sound. Maybe it’s just the Chicago energy, but some Dehd vibes are detectable as well.

About “Stuck On You,” the band said:

This song is about a crush I had on someone who had hurt my friend and really didn’t deserve that kind of love from me. It took me a long time to finally come to terms with what had been in front of me the whole time, that this person was not worth longing for. Despite the subject, it’s really a jaunty song, and it feels really joyful whenever we play it now.

Listen to the song below.

Bodies Of Water is out 4/2 via Born Yesterday Records.