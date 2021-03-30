Moontype – “Stuck On You”

New Music March 30, 2021 4:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Moontype – “Stuck On You”

New Music March 30, 2021 4:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Chicago trio Moontype have released a breezy new single, “Stuck On You,” from their forthcoming debut Bodies Of Water. It’s a smooth two-and-a-half minute indie rock journey that dips in and out of a folksy landscape. The opening lines are a warm welcome into a comfortable state of longing: “Try not to think of kissing/ ‘Cause I think of kissing you.” They cite Adrianne Lenker and Gillian Welch as influences, and both are evident in the sound. Maybe it’s just the Chicago energy, but some Dehd vibes are detectable as well.

About “Stuck On You,” the band said:

This song is about a crush I had on someone who had hurt my friend and really didn’t deserve that kind of love from me. It took me a long time to finally come to terms with what had been in front of me the whole time, that this person was not worth longing for. Despite the subject, it’s really a jaunty song, and it feels really joyful whenever we play it now.

Listen to the song below.

Bodies Of Water is out 4/2 via Born Yesterday Records.

Danielle Chelosky Author

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    10 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    1 day ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    2 days ago

    Prominent Songwriters Sign Letter Calling For Artists To Stop Demanding Credit For Songs They Didn’t Write

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest