LA’s precious Field Medic, the project of Kevin Sullivan, has released a new EP, plunge deep golden knife, which serves as an accompaniment to last year’s album Floral Prince. The lo-fi recordings were made using both his four-track and cassette player, and the staticky silence allows for his folky voice and vulnerable lyrics to be the centerpiece of the songs.

The short “i get drunk everyday cuz i’m bored & i’m lonely” is a highlight in the same way that “it’s so lonely being sober” was on that last record; it feels like the tragic development of trying to stay away from substances during a pandemic: “What’s the point of moderation/ When I’m not gonna see anyone and nothing feels real?” The whole EP lingers only around 13 minutes, but every second bears a lot.

Read Sullivan’s statement about the EP:

I’d been trying to make higher fidelity songs for the album (Floral Prince) but was hitting a wall, so I pulled out the four-track and wrote and recorded a handful of songs in a few days. It was an exercise but I also wanted to get back to making songs for fun, and in that period of the album making process, recording was beginning to feel bleak. I like to be sort of recklessly creative and I think EPs are good for that.

