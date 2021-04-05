Westside Gunn – “EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle” (Feat. Mach-Hommy)

When Buffalo’s Griselda Records team first came to national prominence, they were allied with the New Jersey rap enigma Mach-Hommy. Somewhere in there, though, there was a rift of some kind, and Mach-Hommy stopped working with his Griselda peers. In the past few years, Griselda and Mach-Hommy have both risen steadily upwards, but they’ve done it separately. Yesterday, though, Griselda leader Westside Gunn released his “EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle,” a nine-minute track where he raps with Mach-Hommy for the first time in four years.

The “Easter Gunnday” freestyles used to be an annual tradition for Westside Gunn, but we haven’t had one in a while. (The last time Westside Gunn dropped one, it was “Easter Gunnday 3” in 2018.) Yesterday, though, Westside Gunn brought the series back. The long, sprawling new “EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle” uses RZA’s clanking beat from the Wu-Tang Clan’s 2000 track “Hollow Bones.” Over that beat, Gunn teams up with Mach-Hommy and longtime Griselda ally Keisha Plum — the same team that made “Easter Gunday 2” in 2017.

It’s fun to hear these guys back together; they’ve got an easy shit-talking chemistry. On the outro, Westside Gunn teases the release of a new Mach-Hommy record called Pray For Haiti. Listen below.

Westside Gunn has a new mixtape called Sincerely Adolf #HWH8 on the way. He says it’ll be the final entry in his unfortunately-named Hitler Wears Hermes series.