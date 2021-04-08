Cumbie – “Pretty”

Cumbie – “Pretty”

New Music April 8, 2021 4:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Chicago-based band Cumbie have released “Pretty,” the lead single from their forthcoming self-titled EP. Don’t get the wrong idea from the cover art; this is some easygoing grunge, like Guided By Voices’ “Motor Away” but heavy and shoegaze-infused. The vocals are breezy and for the most part too airy to make the words out, but a line in the chorus stands out clearly, and it’s a good one: “If I wanted to/ I could be pretty.” If we don’t have Title Fight anymore at least we have these Hyperview vibes.

“Pretty” is a short, promising preview for what’s to come. (I’m very excited to hear what the song titled “Hot Wheels” is like.) Listen below.

Cumbie’s EP arrives 5/7. Pre-order it here.

