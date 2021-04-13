Maple Glider – “Swimming”

Some voices in indie just hit home — think Angel Olsen’s distinct, powerful lull or Aldous Harding’s soft, colorful croon. Melbourne singer/songwriter Maple Glider’s vocals have the same effect. The artist born Tori Zietsch’s new single, “Swimming,” taken from her forthcoming debut To Enjoy Is The Only Thing, is a twangy, romantic ballad that plays like a moving vignette from the past. The lyrics are fragmented ephemera like photos — “Driving through the Deep South/ Mountains and red wine” — and Zietsch’s narration is soaring and wise.

Zietsch said of the song:

This was meant to be a love song, but by the time I finished it, it kind of predetermined a break-up. I’d been experiencing some of the most beautiful places I’d ever been in, and falling out of love was very confusing. I was trying to force myself to be happy and in love, but I was far from home, and really lonely. It made sense to record the song after the break-up. I kind of felt like I was able to handle the sincerity of it then.

Watch the video for “Swimming” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “As Tradition”

02 “Swimming”

03 “View From This Side”

04 “Friend”

05 “Be Mean, It’s Kinder Than Crying”

06 “Good Thing”

07 “Baby Tiger”

08 “Performer”

09 “Mama It’s Christmas”

To Enjoy Is The Only Thing is out 6/25 via Pieater and Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.