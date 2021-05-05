Björk Albums From Worst To Best

We’re refreshing and revising our old Counting Down lists to make room for new albums and insights that have come along since their initial publication. Our first ranking of Björk’s albums from worst to best originally ran on February 22, 2013.

Every age wears the art-pop that suits it. Often, that pop is cut in an arresting direction: perhaps arch, or giddily self-referential, or interrogative. It elicits the usual critical discussion about contradictory impulses: low and high, sincerity and irony, culture and its jamming. For much of her four-decade career, Björk has been the preeminent pop artist whose tonic note has been wonder. The dualities are present, of course. Consistent tensions have included the body and anima, the auditory and the visual, nature and technology. But her openness — a big time sensuality, as she once put it — tends to fuse them in unique ways.

Much was made of Björk Guðmundsdóttir’s early childhood on a commune, but her home country of Iceland was, in some sense, already pretty communal. The year Björk was born, Iceland had fewer than 200,000 citizens: a smaller population than Cape Coral, Florida. Musicality was easily discerned and swiftly transmitted. At a weekly school talent show, Björk caught her teachers’ attention with her rendition of Tina Charles’ 1976 UK chart-topper “I Love To Love“; before 1977 was out, she had an LP — loaded with chipper marimba pop and insistent disco — on Icelandic shelves. She wasn’t even a teenager.

Her initial recording foray aside, Björk’s career in Iceland was spent forming and joining bands. There was the all-girl punk rock fuckaround Spit & Snot (for which she played drums), a jazz fusion act, the theatrically post-punk Tappi Tíkarrass (featured in the crucial ’82 documentary Rock In Reykjavik). There was even a futile attempt to help a local jam band break the Guinness record for longest continuous performance. At the tail end of her time in Tappi, Björk joined an all-star sendoff assembled for a state-radio program about to be booted from the air. The collection of big fish hit it off, naming themselves Kukl (meaning “sorcery,” more or less) and rapidly signing to the heavyweight UK anarchopunk label Crass Records.

In Kukl, even as one of two lead singers (the NME once called the other one “the plainest boy in history”), Björk was recognizably Björk. You can hear the brassiness, the voice-crack she would later use to such gutting effect. When she’s backgrounded, you wonder what she might have said.

Kukl called it off after 1986’s continental concept album Holidays In Europe, but Björk and Einar Ørn (the aforementioned plain boy) soon convened a new act: the Sugarcubes. They were an alternative pop/rock group that initially sung in Icelandic, and their dream-pop debut “Birthday” made a big enough ruckus in Britain that a number of labels came to them. The band signed to Elektra, toured America, played Saturday Night Live: The stage was slowly rising to meet Björk.

After a small lifetime in guitar bands, she was ready to move on. In 1990, she released Gling-Gló, a conventional cafe jazz record fused to her particular voicings. She also used her pop cachet to employ and be employed by electronic artists. In 1991, 808 State featured her on their jazz, downtempo single “Ooops“; the following year, the Sugarcubes disbanded after releasing It’s-It, an album of house and techno remixes. An NME profile of 808 State visiting Björk in Iceland has a revealing compliment from the singer: “They know what they want to do. They’re always working towards some idea.”

And so it has been with her, from the rapture of her mid-’90s pop-electronic work, to her stretching strings across the stark grandeur of her native country, to her 21st century collection of records exploring the intricacies of timbre and the curiosities of the universe. Throughout it all, she has wielded one of modern music’s most distinctive and expressive voices. The searching quality of that voice — at this stage in her career, Björk’s melodic lines tend toward the discursive, with each syllable doled out after some deliberation — and the awe that is her default mode of perceiving have helped her carve a distinct cultural space. She is an artist’s artist, one who has elicited praise from all points on the art/pop spectrum. And, not least, there is her impact as a woman exercising multi-disciplinary auteurship, perpetually adding some degree of difficulty in the pursuit of some current ideal.

A note about the rankings: we’ve restricted the list to non-soundtrack albums of original material. So no Drawing Restraint 9 or Selmasongs, and none of her many remix albums, as illustrative as they can be about the fungibility of her work and the many contexts in which her compositions shine.