DJ Khaled Announces New Album Out Friday Featuring Jay-Z, Post Malone, Justins Bieber And Timberlake
Every DJ Khaled album boasts an extravagant list of guest stars, and the new one feels especially indulgent. Khaled hasn’t released an album since 2019’s Father Of Asahd — the one that debuted behind Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR, much to Khaled’s chagrin, in part because his attempt to bundle downloads of the album with energy drink sales was rejected by Billboard. Maybe he’ll have better luck this time.
Khaled Khaled, which takes its title from DJ Khaled’s legal name, is dropping Friday. Khaled shared the tracklist today, and it’s stacked as usual. The two Drake collabs he released last year, “Popstar” and “Greece,” are on there. So is “Sorry Not Sorry,” which once again unites former rivals Nas and Jay-Z alongside James Fauntelroy and “harmonies by the Hive.” One song called “Let It Go” brings together Justin Bieber and 21 Savage; another called “Just Be” is a solo showcase for Justin Timberlake. Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., and Lil Baby are all on multiple tracks — in Lil Baby’s case, that includes a monster posse cut with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby called “I Did It.” The closing track “Where I Come From” is a summit of Jamaican dancehall stars including Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy. There are also appearances from Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Migos, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, and Meek Mill.
It’s not just that Khaled Khaled seems predestined to be an event album — nearly every track seems like it could be a breakout hit based on the lineup of performers alone. We’ll see which ones end up popping off, but with no obvious superstar competition this Friday, Khaled can at least be assured he’ll debut at #1 this time. Check out the tracklist below.
Khaled Khaled is out 4/30 on Epic/Roc Nation/We The Best Music. Anybody know how Khaled’s OnlyFans account with Fat Joe has been panning out?