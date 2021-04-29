Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour

Genesis officially announced their long-rumored reunion tour in March 2020, right before the pandemic became inescapably real and the world entered lockdown. After being postponed twice, their European tour is currently scheduled to kick off in September and October of this year, although those dates are now seeming a little questionable. But in the meantime, Genesis have announced that the reunion tour will indeed be coming to North America in the fall.

The reunited Genesis lineup of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, along with longtime live guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer and Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums, will return to North America for the first time in 14 years to play The Last Domino? Tour in the United States and Canada, beginning in Chicago on 11/15 and finishing up in Boston a month later. Pre-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on 5/5 and go on sale to the general public on 5/8.

Check out the tour dates below and find more information here.

TOUR DATES:

11/15 Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/18 Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

11/20 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/25 Toronto, ON @ SCotiabank Arena

11/27 Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

11/29 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/30 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Field

12/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/08 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden