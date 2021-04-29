Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour
Genesis officially announced their long-rumored reunion tour in March 2020, right before the pandemic became inescapably real and the world entered lockdown. After being postponed twice, their European tour is currently scheduled to kick off in September and October of this year, although those dates are now seeming a little questionable. But in the meantime, Genesis have announced that the reunion tour will indeed be coming to North America in the fall.
The reunited Genesis lineup of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, along with longtime live guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer and Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums, will return to North America for the first time in 14 years to play The Last Domino? Tour in the United States and Canada, beginning in Chicago on 11/15 and finishing up in Boston a month later. Pre-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on 5/5 and go on sale to the general public on 5/8.
Check out the tour dates below and find more information here.
TOUR DATES:
11/15 Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/18 Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
11/20 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/25 Toronto, ON @ SCotiabank Arena
11/27 Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
11/29 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/30 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Field
12/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/05 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/08 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/10 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
12/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden