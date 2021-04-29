Burial and Blackdown have teamed up for a new split EP called Shock Power Of Love. Burial previously remixed the London producer’s “Crackle Blues” back in 2006. Shock Power Of Love features two new Burial tracks, “Dark Gethsemane” and “Space Cadet,” and two new Blackdown ones, “This Journey VIP” and a remix of Heatmap’s “Arklight.”

Last year, Burial released a new track “Chemz“; the 12” for the single was supposed to come out in April, along with its still-unreleased B-side “Dolphinz,” but has been delayed until next month.

Listen to the Shock Power Of Love EP below.

<a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/shock-power-of-love-ep">Shock Power of Love EP by Burial + Blackdown</a>

The Shock Power Of Love 12″ is available to order here.